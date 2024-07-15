Judge has been removed from Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial

The seemingly neverending Young Thug trial, which began with jury selection in January 2023, has been visited by additional turmoil and delays as the presiding judge has been removed from the case.

Thugger’s attorney filed the motion to remove Judge Ural Glanville from the YSL RICO case after Glanville allegedly held a secret meeting with the prosecution and a star witness that Young Thug’s defense attorney was not privy to.

“Judge Glanville [and prosecutors] have prejudiced and tainted Mr. Williams’ trial so deeply as Judge Glanville has not acted as a Judge but morphed into an essential part of the prosecution team,” the defense wrote in its motion, according to MSN.com

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause agreed with the defense. On Monday, Krause recused Glanville from the case, she wrote in her decision, which was obtained by the Associated Press.

Krause wrote that Glanville did not behave in an unethical manner and “Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter,” however, “the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville” from the case.

Thug, who was born in Atlanta as Jeffrey Williams, was arrested and charged two years ago for supposedly starting the street gang YSL and masterminding a succession of drug and gun crimes — all while allegedly camouflaging his criminality with a Grammy-winning career in hip-hop.