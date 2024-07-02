As the Young Thug YSL trial is currently on hold, some people have started to lose interest in the case because of how long it has taken. On July 1, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville said another judge must decide whether he should be recused from the case after Thug’s attorneys filed a motion to have the judge removed.

“Upon further review, this court will, in fact, enter an order, sending Mr. Adams and Steel, Mr. Weinstein, and Mr. Banks’ motion to recuse to another judge,” Judge Glanville said in court on July 1. “I will enter the order transferring it, and until such time when those two things are decided, we will recess until that time.”

People who have tuned into the trial have sympathy for Thug and how long he’s been in court. Outside of the Fulton County court, Emmanuel spoke with rolling out about his thoughts on the trial.

“Honestly, the case is taking too long. They need to free him, stop questioning him, and stop playing with people’s tax dollars,” Emmanuel said. “If they haven’t found anything by now, there’s no point to keep looking. He’s an innocent man, if you ask me.”

Thug has not testified since the trial began, and with the trial being paused and many more witnesses set to testify, it’s not certain when or if he’ll take the stand. One issue throughout the case some people continue to point to, including the attorneys, is Judge Glanville, and if he is recused, the trial could potentially go on longer than expected. Emmanuel thinks judges shouldn’t determine if someone goes to jail.

“I feel like all judges are biased,” Emmanuel said. “How can you as a person determine if somebody can go to jail?”

During the trial, they also allowed Thug’s lyrics to be used in court, and people were not too fond of the idea because his creativity was being used against him. So far, the court has played songs such as “Lifestyle” and “Halftime.”

“It’s a waste of time. They’re trying to find evidence in his music, but how many songs are you going to play until you find something,” Emmanuel said.