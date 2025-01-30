Diddy hit with a revised indictment from prosecutors

Federal prosecutors in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case plan to seek life imprisonment.

The U.S. Department of Justice aims to strengthen the indictment against the founder of Bad Boy Records by adding new allegations to the existing charges.

Court documents obtained by Deadline show prosecutors have added new victims to the alleged racketeering conspiracy, claiming Combs forced them into paid sex acts through threats of violence.

While no new charges were filed, Deadline reports that two additional victims have been added to the New York case. Diddy was indicted and arrested in September 2024 and remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The trial is set for May 2024.

U.S. Attorneys list the revised charges

U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon addressed the court Thursday: “The Government respectfully submits this letter regarding the S1 Indictment returned today in the above-referenced case by a Grand Jury sitting in this District (the ‘S1 Indictment’).”

“As set forth below, the S1 Indictment contains no new charged offenses but includes additional allegations in Count One, the charged racketeering conspiracy, and specifies certain victims relevant to Counts One and Three,” Sassoon wrote. “The Government has already produced the vast majority of discovery associated with the S1 Indictment and does not expect the S1 Indictment to affect existing pre-trial deadlines. The Government respectfully requests that the defendant be arraigned on the S1 Indictment at the next scheduled court conference.”

The revised indictment now includes “Victim-2” and “Victim-3” in the prostitution charge, and prosecutors changed the racketeering timeline to begin in 2004 instead of 2008.