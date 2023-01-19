Young Thug accused of ‘hand-to-hand’ drug deal in court (videos)

Fulton County prosecutors in Atlanta filed a motion to document their belief that co-defendants Young Thug and Kahlieff Adams conducted a surreptitious “hand-to-hand” drug exchange during the trial in court.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden posted the video that he said his WSB co-worker Mark Winne obtained. The footage, according to the news station, reportedly “shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co-defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a ‘hand-to-hand’ drug deal in court.”

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

According to what prosecutors shared in court that was recorded by Seiden, Young Thug was busted with the drug in his hand and authorities made him hand over a pill he was given by Adams.

Prosecutors say the surveillance shows Adams walk over to where Young Thug is seated with his attorney and then drop a Percocet in his hand. A deputy confronts Young Thug and he turns over the pill to authorities. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

Worse for the defendants, authorities then confronted Adams who allegedly possessed other drugs on him.

When deputies searched Adams, they found him in possession of Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor of weed, according to investigators. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

The news outlet added that Adams looked like he visibly ingested other contraband to try to “conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

As a result of the alleged findings by prosecutors and investigators, Adams was immediately transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital a few blocks away in downtown Atlanta to find out what those contraband items are.

Young Thug’s attorney vehemently denies prosecutors’ accusation that his client and co-defendant Adams tried to exchange drugs in the Fulton County Superior Court.

“Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday,” Keith Adams said. “One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”