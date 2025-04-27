Young Thug breaks silence on Gunna relationship

Bad blood still seems to simmer beneath the surface of Young Thug’s relationship with fellow rapper Gunna in the aftermath of the infamous YSL-RICO trial in Atlanta.

As most hip-hop fans remember, Gunna struck a deal with Fulton County prosecutors to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy in December 2022 and was released the same day. Meanwhile, prosecutors’ prime suspect, Thugger, remained behind bars at the time.

Young Thug is evasive about him, and Gunna

Now that the longest criminal trial in Georgia history is over and Young Thug is also free with no extra jail time—but he is on probation for 15 years and barred from living in Atlanta—folks want to know how Thugger feels about his former friend and YSL labelmate, Gunna.

“I know everybody wonders [what our relationship is like now],” Young Thug said in a GQ interview before saying: “I don’t know.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V53tyvVmQDQ

Perhaps fans will get their answer on wax, as Thugger dropped the first track, “Money on Money,” from his first album since his jail release, Uy Scuti.

Young Thug talks about ‘a rat’ on his new track

While not mentioning Gunna by name, Young Thug speaks cryptically about someone being “a rat”:

“These f–k n—-s tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friends.”

Also on the track, Young Thug barks: “Brother, you are a rat (My brother).”

Thugger then says in the next line: “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.”

Gunna continues to deny he ratted out Young Thug

Gunna has emphatically denied that he gave up state’s evidence against Young Thug to get off.

Gunna told WSB-TV in December 2022, while the trial was still ongoing: “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have not made any statements, have not been interviewed, have not cooperated, have not agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely no intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Despite the passage of time, there is still a smattering of chatter at regular intervals about Gunna allegedly selling out Young Thug. In January 2025, Gunna’s former attorney during the trial, Steve Sadow, spoke to Gunna’s detractors on X about this.

Gunna’s attorney defends Gunna

“I was Gunna’s attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION,“ Sadow penned.

“Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars. Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF‘ SAID.”