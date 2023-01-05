T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial

The witness lists to testify for and against Thugger are among hip hop’s biggest names

T.I., Rick Ross among rappers who may testify in Young Thug trial

The much-anticipated, high-stakes trial of Young Thug begins on Jan. 9, and a Who’s Who of hip-hop superstars and local leaders may be called into court to testify in the rapper’s defense – and in some cases to testify against him.

The defense witness list, according to WSB-TV, includes fellow rap stars, music executives, family members and politicians such as:


  1. Michael Render, a.k.a. rapper Killer Mike
  2. Kevin Liles, co-founder of Young Stoner Life records and current 300 ENT COE 
  3. Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music
  4. Atlanta City Councilman, Antonio Lewis
  5. Corey Jackson, a.k.a. rapper Lil C-Note, and protégé of Young Thug 
  6. Jerrika Karlae, Williams’ fiancé since 2015
  7. Jeffrey Williams, Young Thug’s father 
  8. Attorney Ashleigh Merchant

The defense attorney for Michael Farley, who is a co-defendant in the RICO trial alongside Young Thug, has listed his possible defense witnesses as rap boss Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr., superstar Future and Trippie Redd.

Meanwhile, Fulton County prosecutors have presented their own list of big-name celebrities among the hundreds of people they may subpoena to testify against Thugger. The list includes:


  1. Rashawn “YFN Lucci” Bennett
  2. Dwayne Carter, a.k.a. “Lil Wayne”
  3. Alexis “Dolly’ Grier, Williams’ sister
  4. Dequantes Lamar, a.k.a. “Rich Homie Quan”
  5. Bryan Williams, a.k.a. “Birdman.”
  6. Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II.

Keep in mind that some of the big names that Young Thug and Farley may call to the trial to defend them may also be used by the prosecution in an effort to convict the two defendants.

Further complicating matters is the report that the witnesses for some of the rappers and music executives have their own lawyers who may try to fight against testifying in court. YFN Lucci, for example, has already indicated through his attorney that he will refuse to testify against Young Thug, media outlets report.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x