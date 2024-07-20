“I’m not tuned in to that,” Jackson said. “It’s not that I’m closing it out. It’s just that it’s not a part of my world, so I have people who will come and say, ‘Have you heard?’

“I’ve been told that he’s been … disrespectful, and I gotta let that go because that’ll eat me up, because the bottom line is your life is over. His life is finished. He’s living, but if that’s his approach to what he’s done, life is done for him.”

Blockstar, who was 15 years old at the time of the killing, said in his interview that he was sorry, but he sends condolences to Pop Smoke’s family. He was the youngest of the four men charged with killing Pop Smoke and was released from juvenile detention after serving a four-year sentence.

“I’m not sorry about nothing. It should’ve never happened, but I ain’t sorry,” Blockstar said. “If I could go back, I’d go back. But I ain’t sorry. People die every day. [Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All types of stuff. So, I ain’t sorry about it.

“I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened, but I don’t regret nothing. Growing up, my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for nothing. Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.'”