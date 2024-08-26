Rapper YBC Dul, who allegedly dug up enemy’s grave, is shot and killed

Philadelphia-based rap star YBC Dul, who recently bragged about digging up his enemy’s grave, was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Police were called to the Olney neighborhood where the gunshot victim, who had been hit multiple times in the chest and hand, was identified as Abdul Vicks, aka YBC Dul. He was transported by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 23, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 25-year-old rapper has been described as “the ringleader of a notoriously violent West Philadelphia-based gang,” the newspaper reported prosecutors as describing Dul.

Duh, who delighted in the nickname “Mr. Disrespectful” in interviews, was reportedly a member of the Young Bag Chasers (YBC) gang.

In February 2024, Duh posted a video on social media where he is seen bragging about digging up the grave of an enemy. When the “No Jumper” podcast asked him about it later, Dul simply said, “You know that was me.”

Dul added, “I was trying to find that [expletive’s] grave. He ain’t got one, though. They ain’t never get him one.”

Rapper Dul and the YBC have been implicated in a number of shootings and killings

Prosecutors claim that the YBC has been behind a lot of the bloodshed in West Philadelphia recently.

Quamere Hall, 22, who goes by the stage moniker “Mere Pablo,” was arrested last month and charged in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man. Hall’s apprehension took place at the Criminal Justice Center. He’d gone there to support another reported YBC member, Arshad Curry, who was being sentenced for shooting five people in 2021, three of whom died. Curry was slapped with an 85-year prison sentence.

Additionally, the Inquirer reports that three other YBC members were convicted last year for killing two teenagers.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect or suspects in Dul’s killing.

Below is an expansive breakdown of the alleged crimes committed by Dul and the YBC.