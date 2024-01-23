According to WSB-TV, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is headed to prison after pleading guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was sentenced to a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve as part of a negotiated plea. After serving a third of his sentence, he is eligible for parole. Bennett will serve about three and a half months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of the sentence on probation.

MORE DETAILS: As part of his negotiated plea, YFN Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but after serving a 1/3 of his sentence, he is eligible for parole. After getting credit for time served, he will be eligible for parole in 3.5 months. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 23, 2024

Bennett surrendered to face charges on Jan. 13, 2021, and as part of the negotiated plea, he’ll get credit for time served.

He was initially facing several felony charges, including aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and the murder of 28-year-old James Adams in a drive-by shooting in 2020.

In May 2021, Bennett and several more suspects were indicted in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on groups within the Bloods street gang.

Bennett was also connected to Young Thug’s YSL case after it was reported that Thug allegedly ordered a hit on the rapper when he was stabbed in jail in 2022.