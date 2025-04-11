Davido performs new music in Atlanta

Davido’s return to Atlanta’s Terminal West on Thursday, April 10, wasn’t just another concert; it was a homecoming. In an exclusive event presented by rolling out and Streetz 94.5, the Nigerian superstar offered a glimpse into his highly anticipated fifth studio album, 5ive, set for release on Friday, April 18. For those lucky enough to be present, it was an intimate experience, a chance to witness Davido connect with his roots and share his latest musical creations.

What made this performance particularly special was the blend of familiar hits and fresh tracks. While the crowd erupted for fan favorites like “Sensational,” featuring Chris Brown, the real excitement lay in hearing the new music from 5ive. Songs like “I Can’t Feel My Face” and “Conquer” showcased Davido’s evolving sound, a testament to his artistic growth. The energy was palpable, fueled by a live band that kept the audience dancing and engaged throughout the night.

Davido’s connection to Atlanta runs deep. Having spent his formative years in the city, this performance at Terminal West held a unique significance. It was a chance to give back to the community that shaped him. The artist’s genuine affection for Atlanta was evident in his interactions with the crowd, creating an atmosphere of warmth and connection.

The anticipation for 5ive is now at a fever pitch. This album promises to be a landmark release, further solidifying Davido’s position as a global music icon. His ability to seamlessly blend Afrobeats with international influences is what sets him apart. The preview at Terminal West only heightened the excitement, leaving fans eager to hear the full album.

The performance at Terminal West was more than a concert, it was a moment. A moment of connection, a moment of new beginnings, and a moment that shows the power of music. The release of the 5ive album is a highly anticipated event.