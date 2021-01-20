Fans fawn at Kamala Harris’ fist bump with Barack and Michelle Obama (photo)

Folks from around the country were touched by the fist bump that Vice President Kamala Harris gave former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

The simple, quick, yet powerful gesture between Harris and the Obamas is already being called “iconic,” “must-see” and “photo of the day” by the likes of The Independent and Hollywood Life, respectively.

LOVE THIS! The first Black President, @BarackObama, greets the first Black and first female (!) Vice President, @KamalaHarris with a fist bump.🤜🏾🇺🇸🤛🏾#BidenHarrisInauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/s6yqyeq4Td — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) January 20, 2021

The fist bump was seen as a sweet moment between two sets of history makers. Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman and person of color to become vice president when she was sworn in shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. And, of course, Barack and Michelle Obama became the nation’s first African American president and first lady, respectively, on this date in 2009.

Even though the Obamas and Harris’ wore facemasks, you could see their faces light up and their eyes smile as they drank in this unprecedented and power-packed moment.

President Joe Biden also fist-bumped the Obamas and others at the U.S. Capitol. But there was something uniquely magical about history-makers, the Obamas and Harris’, standing together at the citadel of American democracy and dapping fists.

Others on social media also took note and swooned over that priceless piece of history.

I feel like when #KamalaHarris and #MichelleObama fist bumped they were like hey sis lol #InaugurationDay — MzLevelz (@mzlevelz) January 20, 2021

The universe was created when Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bumped. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/C89TCZgB0S — Aman (@AmanAdwin) January 20, 2021

KAMALA AND MICHELE FIST BUMP. PLAY THIS AT MY FUNERAL #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/Bu6hDOV8e5 — reni (@bettespaulson) January 20, 2021