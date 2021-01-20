Rihanna shares photos she took at motel where Martin Luther King Jr. was slain

Singing siren Rihanna shared some candid photos from a road trip she took to Memphis last year.

As is customary on MLK Day, most people post images and quotes from the legendary civil rights leader. Well, Rihanna took it a step further, apparently mining through her well of photos for three very special images.

“Finally found em’…. got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis,” RiRi wrote, documenting her journey to the Lorraine Motel, the site where King’s life was brutally taken in 1968 at the age of 39.

Clad in sweatpants and a T-shirt, Rihanna is captured standing underneath the motel’s iconic sign with the structure in the background. In another image, she is seen looking directly at the iconic neon-lit marquee, and in the third, she is pointing to room No. 306, outside of which King was shot, which is marked with a wreath and a plaque in his honor at street level.

Check out Rihanna’s moving tribute below.