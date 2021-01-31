Kirk Franklin set to launch new podcast series

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is entering the podcast game and has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to debut “Good Words With Kirk Franklin” on Feb. 9. According to Deadline, the show will feature “intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world” among the likes of guests H.E.R, Glennon Doyle, Kelly Rowland and Pharrell Williams.

The “Stomp” creator spoke about his latest venture in a statement: “I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called ‘Good Words with Kirk Franklin.’ Now this is a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith. These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”

Franklin will also compose new music for the show and besides topics on faith, the podcast’s discussions will also include race, religion, politics, music and self-expression.

“Good Words With Kirk Franklin” proclaims it welcomes people from every cross section of life seeking inspiration and empowerment. New episodes will air every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts Network, Spotify and Stitcher. Chance the Rapper will be an upcoming guest on the show as well.

