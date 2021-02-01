The Game crowns himself the best rapper from Compton

The Game has more than solidified his rep in hip-hop and his ego is on par with his talent so his latest claim that he’s the best rapper to hail from Compton should shock no one. During a conversation on Clubhouse with fellow West Coast spitters Crooked I and Glasses Malone, the “Hate It or Love It” emcee declared, “Can’t nobody in Compton out rap Game, n—-a. Can’t nobody in Compton out rap me.”

Of course during the discussion, several other names were mentioned including Compton’s reigning champ Kendrick Lamar. Game, who played a pivotal role on Kendrick’s rise by bringing the TDE artist on the road with him to tour before he had a name, drew a line in the sand for his young homey, too.

“Kendrick doing his s—,” explained a confident Game. “I love that n—a to death. N—a, I flew past Kendrick when that n—a was on foot, n—a, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this s–t. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton, n—a. Hardest n—a in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n—a that say any different, I’ll body him and any n—a he f— with.”

Some of Compton’s storied MCs include MC Ren, Crooked I, Eazy-E, YG, MC Eiht and DJ Quik just to name a few. Keeping it all in fun, he saluted all the rappers who came from his city, but maintained, “I’m off a few shots of tequila and I’m feeling real Rosecrans and Wilmington, tonight. Them n—-s can’t f— with Chuck.”

