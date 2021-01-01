Kendrick Lamar to headline Denmark’s Roskilde Festival

Kendrick Lamar will be the headling act at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, which is slated for June 26 to July 3, 2021.

The rapper was scheduled to headline the 2020 festival, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. Anticipating that 2021 will bring better results and concert venues will indeed reopen to a normalized capacity, the announcement was made this week on the festival’s Instagram page.

“We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” the post reads. “That’s why we’re revealing another act for next year’s festival (#rf50). We’re thrilled to announce that rapper, songwriter, producer, Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) will return to the festival in 2021.

“An artist like Kendrick Lamar doesn’t just make music that fits our current age, he also helps shape it. He is capable of giving a voice to those who might be needing it, and this kind of artist is essential to have right now. Have a great New Year and see you in 2021!”

Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, FKA Twigs and DaBaby are just a few acts also scheduled to be part of this massive lineup. Festival organizers also announced that Lamar may be dropping new music as well. “With new material on the way, we have great expectations of Kendrick Lamar’s show on the Orange Stage,” read a statement on the Roskilde Festival website.

Festival promoters know that COVID-19 restrictions could still place a damper on this year’s performances. They added on Instagram: “We’re cautiously optimistic about conducting a festival next summer. That’s why we think it’s appropriate to announce some new music and art now. Something to be hopeful about.”

Take a look at the festival line-up below.