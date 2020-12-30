Charlamagne tha God claims ‘the Drake era’ is over

Charlamagne tha God believes strongly that the Drake era, one of the most dominant and prolific in the history of rap music, has come to an inauspicious conclusion.

The host of the nationally-renowned “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show made the pronouncement during his visit to the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast.

“Let me ask y’all a question: Are we still in the ‘Drake era?’” Charlamagne asked. “Is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets?”

One of the hosts, Wayno Clark, replied saying, “We in the ‘Lil Baby era,’”

Charlamagne, who was born in Charleston, South Carolina, as Lenard McKelvey, said other A-list artists such as Kendrick Lamar, have different gears they can shift to in order provide different vibes for listeners to consume. He doesn’t believe Drake has another gear, which is why he said he’s not looking forward with great anticipation of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which will be released in January 2021.

On the other hand, “Kendrick makes us wait. Kendrick gives us something to look forward to. Kendrick takes his time,” Charlamagne, 42, said.

“Drake has given us so much music I don’t know if he has another gear. We know Kendrick has another gear. We know this because he shows us that with every project. I don’t think Drake has another gear, so therefore I’m not looking forward to anything.”

Charlamagne then added: “I don’t think we’ve been in the Drake era for the last two or three years.”

Listen to the interview below: