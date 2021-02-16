Boosie blasted for saying only a ‘simp’ would wife up Lori Harvey (video)

Boosie Badazz is getting his hide peeled by fans after the controversial rapper said he would never marry socialite Lori Harvey and that only a “simp” would find her wifey material.

The “One of Them Days Again” spitter was speaking with Vlad TV when the subject of Michael B. Jordan’s new girlfriend was broached.

“I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals,” he said of Harvey, who has dated hip-hop luminaries like Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Future. “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.”

Boosie continued, adding that, “You got to look at the bachelors who hear her on somebody song and be like ‘who everybody talking about?’ ‘Watch this! I’m finna go get her.’ you got to give the bachelors some kind of credit.”

He also brought up Meek Mill’s 2018 track “Going Bad” on which he raps, “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list/ That’s the only thing I want for Christmas.” Weighing in on the song, Boosie said, “Now all the big dawgs want her. Once you been ran through like that, you only gonna catch a simp. You ain’t gone catch no street n—-.”

When asked about Lori’s current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, the rapper said that he’s “what kinda dude you gonna get” before calling him a “simp.”

Boosie closed the matter by saying he would sleep with Harvey, but that she is not marriage material. “I just want a good girl,” Boosie said.

Fans were hardly pleased that the 38-year-old father of six was pontificating about a 24-year-old woman who is dating arguably the biggest young actor in Hollywood.

