Techstars Accelerator’s Mbye Njie Takes ‘A Seat the Table’ with Munson Steed

Mbye Njie is in an a special class of entrepreneur with an extraordinary product. He is a key component in an elite team of business innovators from the Techstars Accelerator sponsored by Cox Enterprises committed to effecting social change using technological applications.

Njie is a member of an exclusive corps of business owners determined to move the needle on social justice for members of underserved communities focused his efforts on creating and developing a product to accurately record racially charged events, and this one of its kind application could potentially alter the outcomes of those events that have too often resulted in wrongful incarceration and sometimes death for minority victims.

On this edition of a “A Seat at the Table” the socially conscientious Njie joined rolling out CEO Munson Steed, to discuss the driving force behind this novel application and Techstars and Cox Enterprises assistance in problem-solving social issues and creating solutions.

Talk to us about the impetus behind this innovative app and why you thought it necessary to bring to market at this time.

I created a legal equalizer. The idea for me came about six years ago, during the height of Ferguson [Missouri] when Michael Brown was shot and killed by police. The argument on social media was, ‘what did he do to get shot?’ But the whole time I was thinking ‘how come nobody had a camera to record what was going on?’

After I was pulled over by the police three times in a week for what was determined to be frivolous and illegal stops … I felt I had to do something about it, so I created an app that would let people know exactly what happened. I was tired of the media narrative that anytime an unarmed black person got killed or beaten up, they must have been doing something wrong. … When I created the product, it was literally just a product to try to save lives.

If Sandra Bland … had my app, she would be alive today. Her loved ones would have known she got pulled over, they would have known exactly where she was.

Are there other applications for your product besides recording illegal search and seizures?

I was born in Gambia, West Africa … so I’m an immigrant. Under Trump I saw the deportation rates start going up, especially in Atlanta where I live. ICE rates went up 80 percent here, so I saw a lot of families being broken up. And a lot of times because they didn’t know their rights, they didn’t know the laws. So if there’s a knock at the door, because they were ordered to ‘please open up,’ they would open up the door when they didn’t legally have to. So, I added some attorneys onto the app, where if you need them in real-time, you can call them for help. In addition to the ICE button, we’ve also added a domestic violence button that works in the same way.

How has the application evolved to protect people in these precarious situations?

We released a version of our app … to give people the option to have witnesses in real-time. We implemented a button that could have a zoom feature, where now, not only can you hit a button to let your loved ones know your location and record it, you can hit a button, and it will send them a live zoom link. So, by the time that office is at your door, you’re gonna have five people on zoom recording it.

How has your participation in Techstars and working with Cox Enterprises assisted in the product’s development?

The blessing of being in TechStars and having Cox with us is that we finally will have a chance to really build out the product we want, we’ll have a chance to get engaged with the product, see what users need, and we get to build out an app for attorneys fully. Now attorneys can join that zoom call as well and give you legal consultation in real-time before you’re been locked up and put in the system.

And so for us, that’s the blessing and that’s my passion … that we can make this change if we put our energy, our time and our investment behind it. People know that we have these resources [like Cox] and they start feeding us data, where we can identify these people [are] disproportionately [targeted]. So I appreciate TechStars and Cox for giving us the opportunity.