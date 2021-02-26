Celebrities call out Golden Globes committee’s lack of Black voters

Ava Duvernay and Regina King and others are calling out the Golden Globes committee due to the conspicuous absence of Black voters within its powerful ranks.

The Hollywood superstars say that fact explains why many African American movies and actors that have been historically snubbed for nominations the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, the Los Angeles Times published that the Globe’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has no Black voters despite being 87 members strong.

DuVernay, who has directed the critically acclaimed films Selma and A Wrinkle in Time as well as the popular TV show “Queen Sugar” on OWN, said the LA Times is a little late to the game. She said Blacks have known about this exclusion for years.

Reveals? As in, people are acting like this isn’t already widely known? For YEARS? pic.twitter.com/FOSuRq4F7o — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 22, 2021

King, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for directing the riveting film One Night in Miami, posted a meme supporting DuVernay’s statement.

It is noteworthy that DuVernay’s universally acclaimed Netflix miniseries “When They See Us” was completely snubbed by the 2020 Golden Globes despite receiving an impressive 16 Emmy Award nods months earlier. Also, Jharrel Jerome won an Emmy for outstanding lead actor for his role in the limited series about the Central Park Five but did not get a nomination from the Globes either.

Following the LA Times explosive exposé, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association claims it is addressing the issue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts about the scandal-ridden Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.