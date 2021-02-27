Steve Harvey weighs in on Michael B. Jordan’s V-day gift to Lori Harvey

Steve Harvey may be warming up to Michael B. Jordan’s dating his stepdaughter Lori Harvey. The comedian was quite impressed with his daughter’s suitor and People’s sexiest man alive renting out an aquarium for her on Valentine’s Day. Harvey was recently on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show and joked that he was moved but now he has to keep it up.

The host of “Family Feud” shared, “Yeah, well good luck homie, ’cause you know, Valentine’s come every year. So I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that. But good luck partner. I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy, I met his father and everything, but uh…that was a lot, that was a lot. I don’t know where he going from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5, and 6.”

Harvey did reveal however that he didn’t think much of People’s anointing of the Black Panther star, and that he himself had earned that honor he added jokingly, “All these people I’m paying for, hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is? I’ve never been attractive, I knew that, that’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes. But this kid, I like him, man. I’m pulling for him.”

The King of Comedy jokester has also penned several best-selling relationships books in the past including Act Like a Lady, Think Like A Man.

Kimmel then asked Harvey if he thought that the men dating any of his daughters should read any of his relationship books. “I think it’s better if my daughters would read the damn books,” the funny man retorted. “That would be the smarter move. Look man when your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own, but I’m just happy I can at least approve of one.”

When asked if he approved of her previous suitors, Harvey declared, “Nothing ever, pure hatred.”

