Terrence J teams with Alaadin Campus Dining to promote healthy eating at HBCUs

Terrence J has just partnered with Alaadin Campus Dining and will help bring awareness of healthy eating habits to historically Black colleges and universities. Aladdin Campus Dining is a leader in student-inspired food service programs in colleges and universities across the country.

Aladdin chefs and dieticians work continuously to create dining programs for students that are culturally relevant and comforting without sacrificing the best possible nutrition, balance and flavor.

“Developing healthy eating habits has been one of the biggest struggles I’ve faced as an adult. With some better advice and also access to healthier food in college, I don’t think I would have had to work so hard to maintain my health,” commented Terrence J in a statement from Albany State University. “I’m thrilled that my work as an ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has led me next to Aladdin Campus Dining and presented this fantastic opportunity to reach the HBCU community about vital health issues.”

Terrence J is also the national ambassador of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

In addition to promoting eating habits, Terrence will also highlight BeWell, a proprietary wellness platform, incorporated into every menu, making delicious healthy options always available.

Continue reading on the next page.