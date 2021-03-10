Tory Lanez revisits his R&B hybrid side for his latest project, ‘Playboy’

Tory Lanez is back on his R&B vibes with his new project, Playboy. The hybrid emcee, who switches between spitting bars and releasing smooth, emotional records for the ladies, has been tearing up the charts with his latest offering.

“Emotionally, I was able to flow creatively. Some of my best creations come out when I’m vulnerable. This is me being as honest as I can be on a record. For the first time in a long time, I was writing R&B from a place of hurt and vulnerability, unlike a lot of my other R&B which is based on the pure vibe and catchy melodies,” the “Luv” singer explained of his new project to Rap-Up.com

Tory kept the collaborations to a minimum on Playboy, which only features fellow R&B crooner Chris Brown. The R&B bedroom singers previously worked together in the past on the tracks “Flexible” and “The Take.” Brown is featured on the lead single “Feels” from Tory’s latest release.

“Me and my Bro are not playing. This song is kicking off my new capsule Playboy. This is one of my favorite bangers to date. It’s R&B season,” he said.

Tory also revealed that this is his most emotional album to date and that he wants his fans to know that “this is an honest depiction of how I feel about relationships and people that are close to me.”

