DJ Jamal Smallz making waves on Chicago radio

DJ Jamal Smallz can be heard cutting it up on the 1’s and 2’s on Chicago radio station WGCI 107.5 during the afternoon ride home. The top radio personality is responsible for helping break a few Chicago artists and is also an official member of DJ Khaled’s We The Best Luxe Boys.

The Chi-Town DJ is the co-owner of Taylor Realty Partners, R. W. Taylor Group Real Estate & Investments and the founder of Impact Team, a new label from Chicago. Smallz also writes and produces when he’s not hosting and performing sold-out concerts like WGCI’s Big Jam and Summer Jam concert series for the past eight years.

A brand ambassador for Remy Martin too, the iHeart DJ can be heard Monday through Sunday where he hosts his weekly show “Movie By Smallz,” as well as the station’s 5 p.m. Rush Hour Mix and the 11 p.m. Mixtape showcase.

Hometown: Chicago

Genre: Open format – Hip-hop, R&B, reggae

Social media handle: @JAMALSMALLZ

How did you come up with your DJ name?

My first radio DJ experience started in South Carolina. I started in promotions in Charleston at Z-93. Every once in a while, I would guest DJ as “Big Jamal” until I got a call to join a new station, Hot 103.9 in Columbia, as a personality. DJ. Jerry “Smokin B” from ATL was the program director at the time and he changed my name to Jamal Smallz.

When did you start deejaying?

I started spinning as a kid. I used to throw parties at this center and my bigger ones at a skating rink in Bolingbrook, Illinois. I used it as a way to build my name. I’ve always loved the business of music as well as the art. I would have parties with performances by local rap groups, singers and dance groups.