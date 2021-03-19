Can you feel it? The Jacksons reissuing digital editions of last 3 albums

Expanded digital editions of The Jacksons’ last three studio albums will be released on April 30.

Epic Records and Sony’s Legacy Recordings have announced 1980’s Triumph, 1984’s Victory and 1989’s 2300 Jackson Street will be reissued with bonus tracks.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, a new remix of “Can You Feel It” by producer and composer Greg Curtis and executive producer John McClain has been released.

The new cut features recordings from the late Martin Luther King’s acclaimed 1968 “The Drum Major Instinct” speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

King declares: “Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last.”

The recording also features excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration speech.

What’s more, A 2LP 12″ vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! from their 1981 North American “Triumph Tour” will be released on next Friday, March 26.

Last month, extended editions of 1977’s landmark The Jacksons LP, 1977’s Goin’ Places and 1978’s Destiny were released.

The former was the legendary R&B group’s first studio album recorded with youngest brother Randy Jackson, 59, and their first as The Jacksons, having formerly been named The Jackson 5 before leaving Motown Records. The collection featured the hit singles, “Enjoy Yourself,” “Show You the Way to Go,” and their first UK No. 1, “Good Times.”

Randy replaced Jermaine Jackson when the family band — which was then also made up of Jackie Jackson, 69, Tito Jackson, 67, and Marlon Jackson, 64, and the late Michael Jackson — quit the iconic label in 1975.

At Motown as The Jackson 5, the troupe had mega-hits with “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be Back.”

And Tito has admitted that while they had creative differences with Berry Gordy’s label, they will always be grateful to Motown for launching their career.

