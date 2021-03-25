Tiffany Haddish auctioning painting for charity

Tiffany Haddish is auctioning a painting for charity.

The Girls Trip star has no art experience but has joined forces with Painting with the Stars in order to raise money to help gain awareness and support for organizations that help underprivileged young people gain access to the arts.

Painting with the Stars provides celebrities who lack art experience with the materials to paint something of their choosing that will then be auctioned off, and Haddish has submitted a piece featuring flowers and the keys of a piano.

According to TMZ, the painting will be auctioned over the summer, with Inner-City Arts — a Los Angeles organization that offers a safe and supportive environment for students to learn in a studio setting with help from teaching professionals — set to be among the beneficiaries of the money raised.

“American Ninja Warrior” contestant Maggi Thorne — who needed therapy to regain her balance and cognitive learning skills after suffering a traumatic brain injury while competing on the show in 2019 — has also signed up.

Haddish previously has spoken out about her experiences of being in foster care and how difficult it was being sent to stay with “strangers.”

The 41-year-old actress said: “It was the worst feeling in the world. You’re dropped in these strangers’ houses, you don’t know these people, these people don’t know you, you don’t know if they’re gonna hurt you, if they’re gonna be kind, you don’t have a clue what’s going on …

“I remember when I got my first suitcase, I felt like I was a traveler, like I had a purpose, like I’m a person, like I’m not garbage, I got this — it’s mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I’m going somewhere.”

And Haddish remembered “being in the system” for years.

Speaking previously, she added: “I remember being in the system until I wasn’t worth anything [in state funding]. When I talk to some of my comedy buddies now they’ll say, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t never been afraid.’ And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Well, you obviously never knew me.'”