Tiffany Haddish slams Nicki Minaj after being compared to her (video)

Do not count Tiffany Haddish among the multitude of Pink Barbz disciples.

The 41-year-old Girls Trip actress threw some serious shade at 38-year-old raptress Nicki Minaj during Haddish’s visit to Clubhouse for a chat.

During the conversation on the invitation-only audio-chat app, someone heaped effusive praise on Haddish. However, from there the conversation quickly went left, according to Noir Online.

“You’re like the Nicki Minaj of comedy right now. You’re just killin’ the motherf—in’ game,” a fan said in the leaked audio.

Another person on the chat felt Minaj was not worthy of being compared to Haddish, saying “unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.”

Without breaking stride in the conversation, Haddish immediately added: “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

YIKES! Audio Of Tiffany Haddish Responding To Being Labeled The Nicki Minaj Of Comedy Surfaces, “ Unlike Nicki I Treat Everyone With Respect” pic.twitter.com/Fqk3faGUkU — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) March 15, 2021

Fans are perplexed as to where Haddish’s ill feelings about Minaj emanate. Some speculated that it stems from the 2008 MTV Awards where Haddish fired off a joke about Fifth Harmony. Later on in the ceremony, Minaj verbally spanked Haddish during her award acceptance.

“And Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony ’cause Normani is that b—,” Minaj said, according to The Cut.

Nicki Minaj reminded Tiffany Haddish not to mess with Fifth Harmony because "Normani is that b*tch" https://t.co/3BXfCKU3u0 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oCQsxFyB5j — The Cut (@TheCut) August 21, 2018

To the Barbz brigade, it is irrelevant what precipitated Haddish’s surprising remarks. Minaj’s fans are pretty upset at the comments.