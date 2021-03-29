Jemele Hill inks deal with new sports company Meadowlark Media

Sports journalist Jemele Hill has been named as one of the new creative advisers to Meadowlark Media. Meadowlark Media is a content venture created in January and led by former ESPN president John Skipper and former TV host and columnist Dan Le Batard.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator and producer Mike Schur was named as a new adviser as well. In their new roles, Hill and Schur will help generate ideas for new projects, provide guidance and feedback on in-progress projects, and assist in business development. Hill’s production company, Lodge Freeway Media, will provide Meadowlark with a first look on all sports-related projects, too.

“This is a partnership that made too much sense. Skipper was one of my biggest champions while at ESPN and I have such deep, unconditional respect for Dan and greatly admire his boundless creativity,” Hill said in a statement to The Wrap.

