Jemele Hill faces mixed reaction for saying America was as bad as Nazi Germany

By Terry Shropshire | August 24, 2020 |

Rap mogul T.I. with journalist Jemele Hill at BET’s forum “Genius Talks.” (Photo credit: Steed Media)

Former ESPN sports reporter Jemele Hill is taking incoming fire on Twitter after she tweeted that American society was as bad as Nazi Germany.

In a tweet Hill posted on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, the former host of Sportscenter’s popular shows “His & Hers,” and “Numbers Never Lie,” referred to former New York Times reporter Isabel Wilkerson’s new book while torching America’s racial history.

This is far from the first time that one of Hill’s tweets went viral. In 2017, the 44-year-old star journalist came under fire for the first time when she called the president a “White supremacist.” ESPN recoiled from the intense backlash, and Hill eventually was removed from her primetime anchor spot on “SportsCenter” and relegated to ESPN.com’s “Page 2” section that only appeared online. Not long thereafter, Hill resigned from ESPN and began writing a column at The Atlantic in August 2018.

In this latest tweet, Hill wanted to illuminate the commonalities between the United States and Germany’s infamous Third Reich reign under fascist leader Adolf Hitler. Hill says Wilkerson, the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for her 2011 classic book The Warmth of Other Suns, shows how America and Nazi Germany were alike as pointed out in Wilkerson’s book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

Hill was quickly excoriated nationwide for her inflammatory words from angry critics across political and religious divides but also received a lot of support on Twitter. Check out a sampling of both views below:

 

 

 

 



