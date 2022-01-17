Vaccinated Stephen A. Smith nearly died from COVID-19 (videos)

ESPN’s marquee star, Stephen A. Smith, nearly died from the novel coronavirus — and he said he was fully vaccinated and even got the booster shot, to boot.

Smith, the star of the sports network’s enormously popular daytime show “First Take,” took a moment from savaging the Dallas Cowboys momentarily to recap his personal horror with the pandemic.

Smith, 54, said he was assailed with numerous serious symptoms that forced him to spend New Year’s Day in the hospital, including night sweats, fevers, headaches and an incessant cough.

“I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today,” Smith told his co-hosts Michael Irving and Molly Querim, “because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

Smith added that the doctors told him if he hadn’t been vaccinated, he likely would have died from COVID-19.

“That’s how bad it was,” Smith testified on air. “I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad. It ravaged me.”

Perhaps that’s why Smith was in such a good mood on Monday morning because of how he began the year and feels lucky to have recovered from the virus.

But that’s not the only reason that Smith was in such a state of bliss. He reveled in ravaging the Cowboys who, once again, lost in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. It is no secret that Smith reviles the Cowboys’ fan base whom he calls the most delusional fans in all of sports.

As a result of his disdain of the Cowboys’ fans, Smith gleefully made fun of the team on Sunday evening on Twitter — something he normally does after every Cowboys defeat.

I TOLD Y’ALL!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fGBDtaXJr8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 17, 2022

Smith also began his first appearance on “First Take” in over a month by tormenting Cowboys’ fans even further the very next morning.

