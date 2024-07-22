ESPN analyst Monica McNutt gives advice to future broadcasters

Monica McNutt has always put in the work. Whether playing basketball for the Georgetown Hoyas, debating the hottest sports topics on ESPN’s “First Take,” or providing color commentary for the New York Knicks, McNutt knows what it takes to be great.

McNutt spoke with rolling out about who she would pick in the WNBA Rookie of the Year race, and shared advice she would give aspiring broadcasters.

Who is your choice for WNBA Rookie of the Year right now?

I know people are mad at this but this is my criteria for Rookie of the Year: who’s going to impact winning? If Chicago is up, I’m going with Angel [Reese]. If Indiana is up, I’m going with Caitlin [Clark]. That’s just what I’m looking at.

What are some tips you would give young broadcasters?

You have to keep at it. Have a healthy relationship with the word “no,” because you’re going to get a lot of them. But just believe that your opportunity is going to come. Your “no’s” don’t matter to your “yes’s.” All you need is one.

What do you say to yourself in the mirror before you step into a room you’ve never been in?

Go be great today; you belong in that space.