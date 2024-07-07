O’Shaquie Foster robbed of his WBC junior lightweight title

O’Shaquie Foster was still trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) on July 7, a day after his stunning, split decision loss to Robson Conceição, who is the new WBC Junior Lightweight champion after a 115-113, 112-116, 116-112 win at Prudential Center in Newark and broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+. Rolling out was front and center to hear the loud boos from the crowd.

Though Conceicao was the busier fighter, he landed under 10 punches in 10 of the 12 rounds and connected on under 11 percent of his total punches during the bout. Foster, meanwhile, landed 34 percent of his power punches and connected on 10 or more punches in 5 of the 12 rounds.

As the scorecards were announced, you could see the shock on Foster’s face while the fans, equally astonished, booed.

“I thought it was a shutout,” Foster said of the way he believed he dominated the fight. “I don’t know, man. I thought it was easy. I thought it was an easy fight. I didn’t get touched except with a headbutt. I don’t know, man.”

Foster, still in shock, attempted to look forward while standing firm on what he believed.

“I’ll be back, but I want the rematch,” he expressed. “They stole this from me. They stole this fight from me. I just wanted to show the world I could bang it out, and if I want to, I don’t have to get touched. I guess it wasn’t good enough for the judges.”

Through his interpreter, Conceição was thrilled with the decision win.

“I promised this to my daughter, and I was able to fulfill that promise. I’m the champion of the world,” he said. “I do think I won the fight. I landed way more. He didn’t come to fight. He was running and running. I was the winner.”

It is factually incorrect that he landed more, as he lost that tally 109-76.

ESPN boxing analyst Mark Kriegel scored the fight 119-109 in favor of Foster.

“Robson Conceição was not supposed to be easy. O’Shaquie Foster made him look easy,” he said shortly before the decision was announced.

ESPN boxing analyst Tim Bradley almost lost it on air after the nonsensical decision.

“No way, no way,” Bradley said. “That is ridiculous. That is a gift from God right there. That is ridiculous. He didn’t even touch that man. What are we doing?”

Many notables watching the fight criticized the decision, including NBA superstar Damian Lillard, and media personality Stephen A. Smith.