Stephen A. Smith shut down after saying LeBron James is not feared (videos)

By Terry Shropshire | Nov 24, 2021

Stephen A. Smith (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Reddick performed invasive surgery on “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith when the latter insinuated that LeBron James was soft and “not feared” by fellow players.


The intense debate was ignited after the NBA suspended James and Detroit Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart for sparking a melee on the court on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Smith delivered a long soliloquy about how King James’ contemporaries have never feared him the way players feared Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Redick accused Stephen A. Smith of manufacturing his opinions for the sake of TV entertainment during the show on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2201.


It was Redick’s surgical dissection of Smith’s opinion on King James’ alleged lack of toughness that had him trending at the top of Twitter for all of Tuesday evening and well into Wednesday morning.

In fact, Redick is said to have the voluminous Smith stuttering and struggling to find words for one of the few times during his decade-long reign over “First Take.”

Redick also scored points with many viewers when he effectively countered Smith’s points that Air Jordan and the Black Mamba were never challenged during their careers.

Social media users dashed to Twitter to praise Redick for standing up to Smith and, in their opinion, delivering facts and sound reasoning to Smith’s fabrication of the narrative surrounding James.

Check out their reactions as well as the entirety of the “First Take” segment in question.

