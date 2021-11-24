Stephen A. Smith shut down after saying LeBron James is not feared (videos)

Former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Reddick performed invasive surgery on “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith when the latter insinuated that LeBron James was soft and “not feared” by fellow players.

The intense debate was ignited after the NBA suspended James and Detroit Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart for sparking a melee on the court on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Smith delivered a long soliloquy about how King James’ contemporaries have never feared him the way players feared Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

"In my estimation, from the people that I've spoken to covering the league, [LeBron] has never been feared. … With LeBron, you believe you can take him. You believe he can be had." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/F4Xd28Z8Zd — First Take (@FirstTake) November 23, 2021

Redick accused Stephen A. Smith of manufacturing his opinions for the sake of TV entertainment during the show on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2201.

It was Redick’s surgical dissection of Smith’s opinion on King James’ alleged lack of toughness that had him trending at the top of Twitter for all of Tuesday evening and well into Wednesday morning.

In fact, Redick is said to have the voluminous Smith stuttering and struggling to find words for one of the few times during his decade-long reign over “First Take.”

Do you agree with JJ Redick? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cIu5X2NSFp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2021

Redick also scored points with many viewers when he effectively countered Smith’s points that Air Jordan and the Black Mamba were never challenged during their careers.

Stephen A said nobody ever physically challenged Kobe or Jordan. Y’all gotta stop romanticizing these mofos mane! We seent the video!!! 👊🏾 thank you @jj_redick pic.twitter.com/soo5om40R3 — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) November 23, 2021

Social media users dashed to Twitter to praise Redick for standing up to Smith and, in their opinion, delivering facts and sound reasoning to Smith’s fabrication of the narrative surrounding James.

Check out their reactions as well as the entirety of the “First Take” segment in question.

That’s a damn lie @stephenasmith as a former player that were on multiple teams that had battled against Lebron James I beg to differ! Btw I don’t think Isaiah Thomas and those Bad Boys Piston feared Jordan. Stop it and Carry on… https://t.co/yCiwVflDz5 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 23, 2021

JJ Redick went on First Take and took Stephen A. to school when he said nobody fears LeBron James. 👀 Video & reactions: https://t.co/xXcRqggr65 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 23, 2021

The look on Stephen A’s face when he realizes he’s been exposed pic.twitter.com/eYTSGKkpVK — Brian Grella (@bgrellz) November 24, 2021

Anyone who’s surprised that J.J. Redick ran circles around Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” hasn’t been paying attention. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 24, 2021