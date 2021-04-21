Kerry Washington, Ciara and other stars react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Kerry Washington has insisted the “fight for justice is not over” after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests last year after he was killed when Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes following an arrest over an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill in May.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Chauvin – who was fired from the Minneapolis police force after the incident – was found guilty of manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder over Floyd’s death, in what was a historic moment for the U.S. judicial system and the fight for racial equality.

And following the verdict, Washington has insisted there is still “a lot of work to do” when it comes to the continued push for justice.

The actress wrote on social media: “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us.

“But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd”

Washington wasn’t the only star to share her thoughts on Chauvin’s guilty verdict — which could see him spend several decades in prison — as the likes of Mariah Carey and Ciara also took to social media to weigh in on the situation.

Carey tweeted: “Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A beginning … a small grain of hope for our future.”

While Ciara wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Jesus! I’m in tears. May your legacy live on forever.” In a separate Instagram post, she penned: “Let’s all remain encouraged as we go on this journey TOGETHER. Never Forgetting This Day.”

“WAP” hitmaker Cardi B quoted a tweet about the verdict and simply added: “History,” and Katy Perry tweeted: “Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd.”