The Weeknd leads 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods

The Weeknd leads the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods.

The “Save Your Tears” hitmaker’s acclaimed album After Hours — which was snubbed at the Grammys — is in contention for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album.

The 31-year-old megastar is also up for Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights.”

DaBaby is up for 11 prizes and Pop Smoke has been posthumously honored with 10 nominations.

Megan Thee Stallion las landed nine nods, including Top Rap Song and Top Selling Song for “Savage.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker will go up against herself in the two categories, as her Cardi B collaboration, “WAP,” is also nominated for the two awards.

Taylor Swift — who is up for four prizes in total — will go head-to-head with The Weeknd’s After Hours, Lil Baby’s My Turn and the late Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die for Top Billboard 200 Album.

And the coveted Top Artist prize will either go to Drake, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Taylor Swift or The Weeknd.

The Billboard Music Awards take place on Sunday, May 23.

Here’s an abridged list of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations:

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top-selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

