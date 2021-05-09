Bobby V got torched for name-calling women over nudity on social media

Bobby V incurred the unadulterated wrath of women across cyberspace on Saturday, May 8, for calling women “b——” because of their propensity for being nude on social media.

An angry herd of females stampeded onto his Instagram page when Bobby V, who formerly went by Bobby Valentino, uttered this misogynistic statement on his IG story for his 279K followers:

“You b—— be naked so much on this app I be wondering how y’all look in clothes … like sis might be cute in a turtle neck.”

Women took off after Bobby V, 41, for the objectionable manner in which he chose to express his displeasure with gratuitous nudity on social media. “Right message WRONG messenger,” one IG user said.

“Slow down Valentino …We ain’t forget bout you,” a second person barked, referring to the infamous sex scandal involving Bobby and a transgender woman who accused the singer of trying to force himself on her.

Others peppered his page with verbal darts like “lame” and “washed up” to describe Bobby V and his career. In fact, females ripped at him with such ferocity that Bobby V, who was born Bobby Marcel Wilson, had to finally defend himself in a separate IG post. Obviously, some words penetrated his skin.

“So, if I’m so washed up and lame, why do y’all care so much about what I do?” Bobby V asked rhetorically in the video. “I don’t understand that. Somebody that’s lame and washed up? I wouldn’t even be checking for him like that. I’m still trying to understand that too.”

What do you make of Bobby V’s words and the reaction?