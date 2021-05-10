NBA player Damion Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after taking the vaccine

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called Lee’s situation one of the rare “breakthrough cases.” Of the more than 95 million people who have been fully vaccinated, the CDC reports 9,245 people have had breakthrough infections.

“I did test positive for COVID about two weeks ago. I did get the vaccine the middle, end of March, but essentially this was just a rare breakthrough case,” Lee stated Thursday, May 6 during a post-game conference. “Right now, there’s no timeline in the immediate future for me coming back and playing.”

Lee hasn’t played since April 19 and revealed he received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine on March 22. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and experienced a variety of symptoms.

“I had headache, chills, sneezing, congestion, soreness, body aches. It felt like I was hit by a car. Like hit by two cars at once every step I took. It hurt, it was pain, soreness. It felt like there was a weight on my chest for a couple of days like it was just hard to breathe,” added the 28-year-old NBAer.

Lee was cleared to return to the Golden State Warriors facility and has been sitting on the bench with his team and expressed that he was happy to finally be able to get out of the house. He’s expected to get another chest X-ray and more tests on Monday, April 10 as he continues to recover. Check out the clip of Lee on the following page discussing his COVID-19 infection after taking the vaccine.