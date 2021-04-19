Barack Obama has choice words for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theorists

Barack Obama understands why many Black Americans are reticent about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and he took time to discuss his views on the matter during a conversation with NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Most Black folks who are opposed to the vaccine have expressed reservations due to the abusive Tuskegee syphilis study of the effects of untreated syphilis on Black men from 1932 to 1972.

“The irony is when you know about the Tuskegee experiment, what’s going on there is the government withheld treatment that was available for Black men for syphilis,” Obama said. “They didn’t give them medicine they needed.

“So, here’s a situation where if the medicine is available, we need to take it.”

In between pleasantries that established a warm and inviting mood, the former president took his time to explain how the results are affecting families and the country overall.

“We don’t know the kinds of long-term effects that we’re having. There’s some folks who get it and six months later they’re still not feeling quite right,” Obama said.

Obama also used the opportunity to rib Barkley over about his weight, while congratulating him for giving away his daughter during her recent wedding ceremony.

“You also felt like you need to get in shape because The Hora (the traditional Jewish dance) when you’re lifting the chair, nobody could do that at your current weight,” Obama said.