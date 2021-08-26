As COVID numbers increase in the metro Atlanta area, DeKalb County has decided to add an incentive for residents by offering a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination.

On Saturday, August 28th, From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038. All persons receiving a vaccination also will receive a $100 prepaid debit card.

During the vaccination event there will be feature guest appearances by renowned gospel singer Dottie Peoples, NBA legend Dikembe Motumbo, trumpeter extraordinaire Milkshake Mayfield, and award-winning gospel radio host Larry Tinsley.

The Health Department has made it convenient for all participants, you will be able to remain in your vehicles when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.

Everyone will have a choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

“DeKalb County’s last vaccination event was very successful, with more than 1,150 people getting vaccinated,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “By using the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive, we are making different in the fight against this deadly virus.”

As of Aug. 23, in DeKalb County, 351,700 residents, or 47 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In DeKalb County, 39.1 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 54.9 percent of Whites and 71 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 40 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.