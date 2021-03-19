12-step guide to managing your 1st vaccination shot

On March 11, 2021, Barack and Michelle Obama documented getting vaccinated on Instagram to encourage others to do the same. On March 13, the Nation of Islam held a massive anti-vaccination demonstration at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta.

No matter which side of the vaccination debate you fall on, airlines are beginning to test digital “health passports” that could reliably prove someone’s negative test results and eventually their COVID-19 vaccination status. It could become a reality that unvaccinated people face while attempting to travel or do other things.

So, rolling out has put together a 12-step vaccination guide to ease the anxiety.



– Arrive a few minutes early for your vaccination appointment. The vaccines have a short shelf life once prepared. If you are late, the dose could be wasted.

– You will be asked if you have felt sick, had a fever, or had a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare immune disorder that can be associated with vaccine administration.

– You will also be asked if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, or if you are being monitored for the virus.

– The vaccine may not take full effect until a week or so following the second dose. For that reason, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.

– Neither of the vaccines is recommended if someone has a history of a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. If someone experiences a severe or immediate allergic reaction (e.g., hives, rashes or wheezing) within four hours of taking the first dose of either vaccine, it isn’t recommended to receive the second dose.

