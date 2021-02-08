President Biden agrees to use NFL stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites

Now that the NFL season is officially over, the league has offered its stadiums to be used as official COVID-19 vaccination sites. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement and offer this weekend during the Super Bowl festivities. He explained that the nation still has a crisis it’s fighting.

Goodell explained in a statement, “The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public. This will be done in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. Seven NFL stadiums are currently in use. The stadiums belonging to the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots are already being utilized. We can now expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively. Many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.”

