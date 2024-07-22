Baltimore Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson will be the greatest quarterback ever

The greatest ever.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that is the organization’s vision for quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP.

“The vision is Lamar Jackson is going to become, be known and recognized as the greatest quarterback to play in the history of the National Football League,” he said.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson will be "recognized as the greatest quarterback ever" in the history of the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/5kt5dVdYmD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2024

The statement reflects the confidence you’d hope a coach has in his star player. It means even more when you consider the history of the conversation between Jackson and the position. As a fast and exceptional athlete from the University of Louisville, some critics, like The Guardian’s Melissa Jacobs in 2019, described him as a “running back disguised as a QB.”

At 27, Jackson has already made the playoffs three times. His biggest competition in the greatest-ever conversation is his peer, Patrick Mahomes II. Mahomes II, 28, also has two NFL MVP Awards but three championships.

Through seven seasons and 96 games, Mahomes II has thrown for 28,424 yards and 219 touchdowns. Through six seasons and 86 games, Jackson has thrown for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns. Jackson has run for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. Mahomes II has run for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. That’s when Mahomes II went on to win his third championship over the San Francisco 49ers in February.