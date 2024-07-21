Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race; endorses Kamala Harris

After a drumbeat of calls to drop his reelection bid, President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 race. The president endorsed his VP, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee.

A number of Democrats praised Biden’s decision, including Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin who said the president put his “country first.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on X: “President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history.”

CNN reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid homage to Biden’s leadership, saying: “Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

This story is developing.