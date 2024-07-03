Rapper Waka Flocka engaged in political theatrics during his concert in Salt Lake City, telling all the fans who are President Joe Biden supporters to immediately vacate the premises.

In a newly released video clip from the Sky Club in Utah’s capital city, Waka, 38, roared over the cheers of the crowd as he ordered those supporting the incumbent commander-in-chief to head for the exits.

Waka, born in New York as Juaquin James Malphurs before moving to Atlanta, waved demonstrably as he yelled, “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. See yah!

“We’re gonna party right now for T24.”

Waka’s spontaneous pronouncement sparked mixed reactions among the attendees. But Waka did not pause to take an unofficial poll of who favored his declaration. He quickly launched into his hit song “It’s A Party” and commenced the show.

Waka’s stance surprises no one as he has frequently vocalized his contempt and repulsion for Biden and his adamant support for his opponent.

The rapper first shot to stardom under Gucci Mane’s tutelage after scoring the 2009 hit “O Let’s Do It,” which rose high on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. That same year, he signed with Gucci’s 1017 Records, an imprint of Warner Records. From that launching pad, Waka churned out a string of club bangers in 2010, including “No Hands” and “For My Dawgs,” which cemented his superstar status in that era.

Waka was married to reality TV star and musician Tammy Rivera from 2014-2022. The couple starred on the hit reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” before scoring their own eponymous spinoff. Though he has no biological children, Waka became a father figure to Rivera’s daughter, Charlie.