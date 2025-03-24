Remembering Mia Love, trailblazer in politics and advocacy

Former U.S. Representative Mia Love from Utah, who made history as the first Black Republican congresswoman, passed away at the age of 49 after a courageous battle with brain cancer on March 23. Her family announced her peaceful passing at her home in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by loved ones. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox referred to her as a “true friend,” highlighting the profound impact she had on those around her.

Mia Love: A life of service and leadership

Love’s political journey began more than two decades ago when she was elected to the Saratoga Springs City Council in 2003. Her leadership skills quickly propelled her to the role of mayor, where she served with distinction. In 2014, Love made headlines when she won a congressional seat, defeating her opponent Doug Owens by approximately 7,500 votes. This victory was significant not only for her but also for the representation of Black women in politics, as she broke barriers in a predominantly white and male-dominated field.

Her battle with cancer

Love’s health struggles became public knowledge as she underwent treatment for brain cancer. She participated in a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center, receiving immunotherapy. Unfortunately, her daughter Abigale announced in early March 2025 that Love was no longer responding to treatment, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion for her family and supporters. She said, “We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her” in a post on her mother’s X account.

A voice for unity and compassion

Despite her affiliation with the Republican Party, Love often distanced herself from the divisive rhetoric associated with former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. In a poignant op-ed for Deseret News, she reflected on her upbringing and the values that shaped her, emphasizing respect, resilience, and determination. Love’s commitment to these principles resonated with many, as she sought to foster a more compassionate political climate.

Legacy and impact

Love, who was born Ludmya Bourdeau on Dec. 6, 1975, in Brooklyn, N.Y., consistently advocated for unity and honesty in political discourse throughout her career. She expressed a desire for her life to make a meaningful difference in the nation she loved. In her own words, she hoped that her legacy would inspire others to preserve the America she cherished, one grounded in liberty and freedom.

Her family released a heartfelt statement following her passing, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. They noted, “In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward.” This sentiment encapsulates the essence of Love — a fighter who faced challenges head-on and inspired many along the way.

Community response and tributes

The news of Love’s passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends, and constituents. Many have taken to social media to share their memories and express their condolences. Her legacy as a trailblazer for women and minorities in politics will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

Rep. Burgess Owens, another Black Republican representing the same district that Love once did, called Love a bright light and a dear friend.

“Today, while we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her tireless commitment to public service, her historic contributions, and the countless lives she touched through her work,” he posted on X.

In Love’s final days, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted, “Mia and I have been friends for 16 years. ‘Refrigerator friends’ is what she calls us. BFFs who can walk into each other’s houses without knocking and rummage around in the fridge. Her courage and faith are so inspiring. I wish this terrible disease was one that could be beaten.”