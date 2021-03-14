Viola Davis to portray Michelle Obama in upcoming Showtime series

Viola Davis will portray former first lady Michelle Obama in the upcoming Showtime series “First Ladies.” The show will explore her path into the political arena and the impact she had on the nation.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks.

“’First Ladies’ fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

The official synopsis of “First Ladies” reads, “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Ford and Gillian Anderson has been cast as Roosevelt. Davis is also an executive producer on the series as well. Lexi Underwood, who stars in Hulu’s drama series “Little Fires Everywhere” with Kerry Washington, has been cast to play Malia Obama in the upcoming show.

“Sitting in so much gratitude. @michelleobama you and the entire Obama family are the epitome of excellence and will forever be my first family. Malia, I am humbled and honored to tell your story. Thank you @violadavis @showtime and my phenomenal team @creativeartistsagency, Untitled Entertainment, and @independentpublicrelations for making my dreams come true. I can’t believe I get to work with so many incredible humans,” announced Underwood on Instagram.

In related news, the Oscar-winning Davis will receive the Icon Award from the African American Film Critics Association during their 12th annual ceremony on April 7.