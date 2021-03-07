B2K’s J-Boog calls Michelle Obama and Zaya Wade interview ‘demonic’

It seems that not everyone was impressed with Zaya Wade interview with Michelle Obama on Thursday, March 4. As previously reported, Wade, the daughter of former NBA star Dwyane Wade, interviewed the former first lady last week about her No. 1 bestselling memoir, Becoming, which was recently adapted for young readers.

In the midst of the conversation, Obama praised 13-year-old Wade, who identifies as transgender, for owning her sexuality at a very young age. “I am just so proud of you being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth,” stated Obama.

Despite the glowing praise from the beloved first lady, not everyone was moved by the interview, including former B2K member Jarell “J-Boog” Houston. Houston replied to an Instagram post on Hollywood Unlocked’s page discussing the interview, calling it “demonic.”

Houston also expressed concern that Wade was being used as a puppet by adults to exploit the trans movement. “This is not cool. Very demonic, using this child for their new agenda. Take away the man, make the women the new men, and then no more reproduction. This child shouldn’t be the front runner of the movement. Sad but true,” the singer wrote.

With a crying emoji, the “Bump, Bump, Bump” hitmaker went on to imply that the transgender movement was a mass agenda taking over the world and reversing gender roles.

“Wake up ppl. This world is close to the end. It’s like they creating the gateway for the kids that are coming up. Like the power [of] suggestion and saturation of the new human his scary. Look at the clothes for men, etc. Hairstyles. Men looking more like women by the day. And women’s attitudes are becoming more manly by the day,” Houston added.

