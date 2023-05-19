Raz B confirms that he was entangled with Kiely Williams during B2K days

The 3LW revealed earlier in the year she had entanglements with the B2K members
Raz B confirms that he was entangled with Kiely Williams during B2K days
Kiely Williams of “Cheetah Girls” fame (Image source: Instagram – @kielywilliams)

In January 2023, former Cheetah Girls and 3LW member Kiely Williams opened up about hooking up with the members of B2K in her past. During an interview with Carlos King, Williams was asked if she ever dated Raz B.

“Date is a loose word. I wouldn’t give that definition,” Williams said. “I think I said ‘entanglement’ with all of them except for Omarion.


“I’m grown. I can admit it. Everybody has their h– days. Let them have ’em,” Williams said. “We can look back on them days when we’re older and be like ‘Yeah, I was out there thotting. I got kids. I don’t care.”

Apparently, none of the B2K members have spoken on the comment that Williams made until recently. In an interview with “The Progress Report” podcast, Raz B kept it short and simple, but confirmed the rumors about Williams and the group.


“3LW does have some good p—-,” Raz B said. “She texted me and told me ‘don’t lie on your d—.'” Whoever said I was lying on my d—?”

One of the hosts then said to Raz B that people said he never spoke on the entanglement with Williams.

“I mean, kinda,” Raz B said. “That was our Destiny’s Child.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x