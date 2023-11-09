Omarion talks forgiving Lil Fizz for dating Apryl Jones behind his back

The former bandmates had quite the love triangle going and Omarion says he had to dig deep to forgive Lil Fizz
Photo credit: Matt Dehoney
Love triangles among bandmates is not at all unheard of, but still no one ever thinks it’ll happen to them.
That was the case with Omarion until he found out that ex-B2K group member Lil Fizz had started dating his ex Apryl Jones, the mother of his two children, back in 2019.
During a recent interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” the “Post To Be” singer got into a number of subjects including his kids, his experience in the polyamory lifestyle, and how he had to look within to find the strength to forgive Fizz for dating Jones behind his back.

“That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do in my life, up to date,” Omarion shared. “I had to ask myself some real important questions and one of those questions was, ‘Well, what was it really about for you, O?’ Not what is it about for everybody else, what is everybody thinking when you do this? It’s like, ‘No, what is this about for you?’”

“I’ve always been a very observant and sound-of-mind person. I know when people tryna come with that b——-,” he continued. ” I could smell it before it even gets here. At the end of the day, I’m always gonna honor what’s best for me and my family. Even though, people went out of their way to do certain things, I feel like I still got white on. I got no blemishes because I stood true to who I am.”


To Fizz’s credit, he did make a public apology to Omarion on the sold out opening night of B2K’s Millennium Tour in 2021. In a heartfelt moment, Fizz paused the show to apologize on stage in front of a packed house for his misgivings.

“I did some f—– up s— to my brother,” Fizz confessed. “I did some snake-a– s—, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”


Omarion graciously accepted Fizz’s apology simply saying it was “all good” before getting back to business and continuing with their  crowd pleasing show.

