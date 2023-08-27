Sasha and Malia Obama revel at Drake’s afterparty (video, photos)

Malia Obama seems to abhor the predatory paparazzi tracking her late-night partying with her sister
Sasha and Malia Obama revel at Drake's afterparty (video, photos)
Malia Obama, left, and sister Sasha (Image source: YouTube/Blackgrid)

Both of former President Barack Obama’s daughters kicked it hard and late at Drake’s concert and afterparty during his It’s All A Blur tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The former first daughters were captured on cameras as they enjoyed themselves at the concert for 21 Savage and Drake at the Crypt.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The pair, who live together in an L.A. area home, then ventured over to the Bird Streets Club in neighboring West Hollywood.


Elder daughter Malia Obama, 25, a graduate of Harvard University, was seen sporting a sheer top by Knwls with high-waisted flared trousers featuring a loud print. 

Sister Sasha Obama, 22, who recently walked the graduation stage at the University of Southern California, opted for a risque crop top and cargo pants.


They weren’t the only notable names to grace the concert as the likes of Saweetie, Anderson .Paak, and his dad Dennis Graham also took in the show. 

The older sister, slender and shy, obviously did not enjoy the roving back of paparazzi pouncing on her as she kept her hand near or over her face as the cameras flashed like a million fire flies. It was, ironically, her little sister Sasha Obama who helped protect her from the photogs who chased them around cars and down the street.

YouTube video

The entire Obama family are fans of Drake, as evidenced by Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist that he published on his social media platform recently.

In fact, during an interview with 360 With Speedy Moran back in 2020, Obama heaped effusive praise on the Canadian-born Certified Lover Boy icon. He called Drake a “talented” individual who “seems to be able to do anything he wants.” 

The former president also endorsed his aspiration to play hi”You know what, Drake has—more importantly, I think—my household’s stamp of approval,” he said. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles