Sasha and Malia Obama revel at Drake’s afterparty (video, photos)

Both of former President Barack Obama’s daughters kicked it hard and late at Drake’s concert and afterparty during his It’s All A Blur tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The former first daughters were captured on cameras as they enjoyed themselves at the concert for 21 Savage and Drake at the Crypt.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The pair, who live together in an L.A. area home, then ventured over to the Bird Streets Club in neighboring West Hollywood.

Malia and Sasha Obama leaving Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/6fN0kPRt79 — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) August 23, 2023

Elder daughter Malia Obama, 25, a graduate of Harvard University, was seen sporting a sheer top by Knwls with high-waisted flared trousers featuring a loud print.

Sister Sasha Obama, 22, who recently walked the graduation stage at the University of Southern California, opted for a risque crop top and cargo pants.

They weren’t the only notable names to grace the concert as the likes of Saweetie, Anderson .Paak, and his dad Dennis Graham also took in the show.

The older sister, slender and shy, obviously did not enjoy the roving back of paparazzi pouncing on her as she kept her hand near or over her face as the cameras flashed like a million fire flies. It was, ironically, her little sister Sasha Obama who helped protect her from the photogs who chased them around cars and down the street.

The entire Obama family are fans of Drake, as evidenced by Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist that he published on his social media platform recently.

In fact, during an interview with 360 With Speedy Moran back in 2020, Obama heaped effusive praise on the Canadian-born Certified Lover Boy icon. He called Drake a “talented” individual who “seems to be able to do anything he wants.”

The former president also endorsed his aspiration to play hi”You know what, Drake has—more importantly, I think—my household’s stamp of approval,” he said. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”