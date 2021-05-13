Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, top list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Tina Turner headline a heavyweight list of inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

The Rock Hall boasts that this is the most racially diverse list of honorees since 1996. “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

The list of inductees is broken down into the following categories:

Performer Category:

· Foo Fighters

· The Go-Go’s

· Jay-Z

· Carole King

· Todd Rundgren

· Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

· Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award:

· LL Cool J

· Billy Preston

· Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award:

· Kraftwerk

· Gil Scott-Heron

· Charley Patton

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The program will air on HBO.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first recorded single or album had to have been released more than 25 years before their induction.

This was the sixth ballot appearance for pioneering rapper LL Cool J, 53, whose birth name is James Todd Smith. The New York-born “I Need Love” and “Around the Way Girl” hitmaker took to his Instagram page to celebrate with his 2.3 million followers for finally getting in with the following post: